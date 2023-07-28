Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.97. 1,318,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.24 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.33.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,184 shares of company stock worth $2,161,837. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,358,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,348,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after buying an additional 828,769 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

