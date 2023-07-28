Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $406.00 at Robert W. Baird

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Align Technology to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $367.80.

Align Technology stock traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $379.49. The stock had a trading volume of 462,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,366. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.31.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

