AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$15.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s current price.

BOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.13.

AirBoss of America Price Performance

TSE:BOS traded down C$1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.10. 545,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,318. The company has a market capitalization of C$138.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$4.98 and a 12 month high of C$16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.75.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$158.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.75 million. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 0.6027907 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

