Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,829 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.35. 1,350,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.