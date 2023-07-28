AGF Management Ltd. Sells 1,115 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.02. The company had a trading volume of 80,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,838. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.07. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $212.10. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

