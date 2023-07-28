AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 22,645 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of General Dynamics worth $90,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $708,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $221.74. 786,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,661. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.89.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

