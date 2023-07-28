AGF Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 774.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 228,097 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $65,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.37. 786,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,881. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.97 and a 200 day moving average of $283.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,485. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.76.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.