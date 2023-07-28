AGF Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 131.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,769,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705,768 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Cenovus Energy worth $83,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,285,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,719. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.21.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

