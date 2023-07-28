AGF Management Ltd. Has $96.55 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,278,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,174 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $96,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 897,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,170. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.