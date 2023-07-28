AGF Management Ltd. Has $75.80 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,561 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $75,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,691 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,949. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.40. The company has a market cap of $209.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

