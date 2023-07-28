AGF Management Ltd. Has $69.57 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,896 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Canadian National Railway worth $69,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.86. 709,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,153. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.31.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

