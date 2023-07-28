AGF Management Ltd. Has $59.76 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,001,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 77,084 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $59,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 273,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.06. 3,237,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,133,661. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

