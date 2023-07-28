AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 112.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 135,576 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of CAE worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth about $256,941,000,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CAE by 845.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 153,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in CAE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,113,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

CAE traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.69. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.07.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

