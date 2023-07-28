AGF Management Ltd. Buys 3,275 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,452,500,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,053,199 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.01.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

