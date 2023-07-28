AGF Management Ltd. Buys 1,581 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $229.32. The stock had a trading volume of 89,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

