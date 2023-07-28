AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,913,000 after acquiring an additional 141,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.03. The stock had a trading volume of 708,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,436. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average is $106.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.