AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 81,749 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,749 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.0% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $150,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,856,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,072. The company has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

