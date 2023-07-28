Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Aflac by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,343,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

