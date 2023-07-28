Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Down 14.1 %

AEGXF stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.