Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 20,008 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 20,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $70,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,404,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,506,176.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,498 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $41,243.40.

On Monday, July 24th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 14,946 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $50,218.56.

On Monday, June 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 40,499 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $101,247.50.

On Thursday, June 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 32,248 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $81,909.92.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,798 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $62,490.96.

On Friday, June 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 23,555 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $59,358.60.

On Friday, May 19th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 39,353 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $103,104.86.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 59,719 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $160,046.92.

On Monday, May 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 51,256 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $136,340.96.

On Friday, May 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 243,162 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $693,011.70.

NYSE RDW opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.64. Redwire Co. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.58.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 587,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Redwire by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 161,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Redwire by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 129,524 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Redwire by 882.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 105,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 194.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 99,395 shares during the period. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Redwire in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

