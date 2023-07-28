Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, an increase of 539.8% from the June 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Adventus Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADVZF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.46.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Adventus Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.