Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.33.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.0 %
Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.42. 29,631,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,960,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.46. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.26 billion, a PE ratio of 483.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
