Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.33.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.42. 29,631,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,960,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.46. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.26 billion, a PE ratio of 483.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

