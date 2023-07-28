Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 141.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 33,729 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 240.9% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.4% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,783.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 247,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 234,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.57 on Friday, reaching $113.67. 33,573,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,981,887. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average is $96.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.05 billion, a PE ratio of 483.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

About Advanced Micro Devices



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

