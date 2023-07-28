Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) vs. Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Financial Survey

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) and Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Umicore and Advanced Emissions Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umicore N/A N/A N/A Advanced Emissions Solutions -13.75% -10.55% -7.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Umicore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umicore N/A N/A N/A $0.85 8.77 Advanced Emissions Solutions $102.99 million 0.60 -$8.92 million ($0.64) -3.56

This table compares Umicore and Advanced Emissions Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Umicore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advanced Emissions Solutions. Advanced Emissions Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Umicore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Umicore and Advanced Emissions Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umicore 1 1 0 0 1.50 Advanced Emissions Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Umicore presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 331.27%. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Umicore’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Umicore is more favorable than Advanced Emissions Solutions.

Summary

Umicore beats Advanced Emissions Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications. The Energy & Surface Technologies segment offers cobalt and specialty materials, rechargeable battery materials, and electro-optic materials, as well as metal deposition solutions, including electroplating and PVD coating. The Recycling segment treats waste streams containing precious and other specialty metals from a range of industrial residues and end-of-life materials. This segment also produces precious metals-based materials for glass production, electric, and electronic applications. The company was formerly known as Union Minière du Haut Katanga and changed its name to Umicore SA in 2001. Umicore SA was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

