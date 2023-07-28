Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Insider Activity

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DD stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.27. 1,088,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,902. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

