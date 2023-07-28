Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 3,405 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.50. The stock had a trading volume of 949,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.