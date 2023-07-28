Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 3.0 %

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $12.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $425.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,455,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,604. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

