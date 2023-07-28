Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

