Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,691 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,722,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,540,566. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a market cap of $154.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

