Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $728,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $370,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $32.50. 2,626,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,354,185. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

