Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.86.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,759,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,483. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.84. The company has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $240.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

