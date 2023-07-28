Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Shares Up 4%

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Company Profile

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of digital implementation plans for exhibition center projects and display booths, and model designs for various exhibition centers and real estate. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Eagle, Idaho.

