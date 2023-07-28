Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ADN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$284.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.88. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of C$14.52 and a twelve month high of C$17.90.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$22.36 million during the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 42.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 0.6798843 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

About Acadian Timber

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

