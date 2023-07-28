Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $6,513,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 328,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,259,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,156,000 after buying an additional 672,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100 in the last three months. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.39. 412,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,732. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.