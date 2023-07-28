ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.43 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $1.43 million and $462.56 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001428 USD and is down -15.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $807.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars.

