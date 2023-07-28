Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lessened by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,271,874,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.82. 1,527,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,934. The firm has a market cap of $196.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.34.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

