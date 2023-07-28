Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.55. 1,215,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,062,742. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.34. The company has a market cap of $195.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

