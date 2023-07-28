9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 903 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,769. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

