9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 52,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client First Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ADX traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 243,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,594. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

