9258 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.9% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after buying an additional 38,425 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.34. 6,795,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,842,101. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $269.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,711 shares of company stock valued at $16,973,762. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.