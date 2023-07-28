9258 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

American Tower Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.97. 1,705,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.00. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

