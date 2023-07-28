9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.39. 50,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,385. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

