9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,707,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,206,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,394,000 after buying an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,156. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

