9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,485. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

