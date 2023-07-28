9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 268 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 422.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 162 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.05.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

