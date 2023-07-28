9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 146 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,938,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.91. The company had a trading volume of 896,962 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.66. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

