8,580 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Bought by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.39. The company had a trading volume of 123,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,972. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $115.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.19 and a 200-day moving average of $110.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

