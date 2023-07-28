835 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,369,211.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.45. The company had a trading volume of 625,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,516. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.58.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

