7,853 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by KilterHowling LLC

KilterHowling LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of KilterHowling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,194,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,828,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,342,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,192. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

