7,726 Shares in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Acquired by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAK. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $91.00. 9,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $77.94 and a one year high of $95.30.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

